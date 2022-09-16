A few showers are trying to roll through this morning, and should continue to move east through about midday. Not everyone will see rain this morning, with many spots staying dry.

Afternoon highs will remain warm in the mid to upper 80s. Cloud cover will be present and continue to build in through the evening as a better chance for rain arrives for our north and western counties by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will only dip back to near 70°.

With scattered morning showers and storms possible for some tomorrow, we’ll start of with some cloud cover area-wide. Highs on Saturday will, again, be in the upper 80° to near 90°.

There looks to be another quick chance at a hit or miss shower or storms later on Saturday evening. After that, we’ll be dry for several days heading into next week.