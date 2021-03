We’ll be fairly chilly today as highs struggle to make it into the lower 50s. The eastern half of the area will also have a chance for some showers through today before this system moves out.

Overnight and into tomorrow, the cloudy skies will stick around, but we should be warmer. Highs Friday look to make it into the middle 60s.

Then, yet another chance for showers and storms moves in for Friday evening. A few of the storms could become severe with hail being the main threat.