Chasing Kansas: A behind-the-scenes look at covering storms

Severe weather is nothing new to the Central Plains and is a major part of work that we do at KSNT in the spring months. Sometimes, what you don’t see is as interesting as what you see as the final product on air during a severe weather outbreak.

In this special, we’ll take you behind-the-scenes with our team of chasers to find out what they are thinking as the storms hit. Our reporters in the field reflect on covering the damage from the storms as they come up on the hard-hit areas right after the tornadoes pass by.

From tornadoes to flooding, May 2019 was one to remember and this special presentation focues on it all with a special focus on the tornadoes of May 21 and May 28.