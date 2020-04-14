Chilly again today, then mild Wednesday before a chance of rain, mix and snow

Get ready to enjoy a decent weekend with 60s and 70s

Freeze Warning until 10am Tuesday for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Warm and stormy late Saturday, then it was wet Sunday. Easter was not very pleasant with falling temps, blustery conditions and rain or mix. Cold air surged into the region early Monday for a widespread freeze.

After 40s yesterday, we are experiencing another freeze early today. Sunshine should be limited, and wind may not be quite as strong. Temperatures will remain about 12-15 degrees below the mid-April averages.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 47-53

Wind: W 8-18

Our best day of the work week might be Wednesday, with mostly sunny and mild conditions. Hopefully it won’t be too breezy. The higher numbers will occur ahead of a weak disturbance that might bring some showers of rain, mix or snow to the region on Thursday. It may produce a few snow showers early Friday.

Spring-like weather and warmer again for the weekend. Mid to upper 60s should be expected across northeast Kansas on Saturday with a mainly clear sky. A partly cloudy sky is likely Sunday. Temps are projected to stay in the 68-72 degree range at that point.

It becomes just a tad warmer through midweek…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com