Chilly air arrives, rain likely

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler and breezy today and tomorrow

Rainy week ahead

Slowly warming up into weekend

The cold front is continuing it’s slow trek south this morning. Behind it, winds are breezy out of the north and cooler air is funneling in. Many of us will have already hit our high temperatures for today during the early morning hours. Temperatures will continue to fall today, but we may see a slight warming through the early afternoon before the cooling continues tonight. We’ll see a range of temperatures later, in the upper 40s north, and mid-upper 60s southeast.

Tonight, we should fall back into the 40s before another chilly day tomorrow with temperatures expected in the low to mid 50s.

This front is also going to bring some rainy conditions. So, expect a chilly rain at times Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts between 20-30 mph out of the north. Rain will be off-and-on through much of the rest of the week, slowly tapering off by the time the weekend gets here. The storm system will become cutoff from the jet stream and will rotate around us for a few days, keeping the rain with us through Friday. Highs will be in the 60s through then and lows in the 40s. We begin to warm into the 70s by the weekend as pleasant conditions return.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

