What We’re Tracking

Clear, frosty night

Warmer weather ahead

Next chance for rain by the weekend

The wind will relax a bit this evening and become calm for a while tonight. With a clear sky, that should allow temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 20s with areas of frost developing after midnight.

With lots of sunshine ahead this week, we will climb into the upper 50s by Wednesday and lower to middle 60s by Thursday as dry conditions continue through the week. Nighttime lows will also start to increase, making it back up to the 30s and lower 40s for lows for the end of the week. To get us so warm, though, it’ll get pretty breezy. Wind gusts by Thursday could be as high as 35mph from the south.

We’re keeping an eye on another system that could showers late in the day Friday. It may linger into Saturday morning with rain possibly changing over to some snow before coming to an end. Temperatures get a bit cooler for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 40s with overnight lows dropping back into the 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller