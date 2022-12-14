We’ll see highs for today and tomorrow in the upper 30s-lower 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s.

Winds will be a bit breezy for the next few days, and that will give us wind chills in the 20s and 30s during the day, and maybe as low as single digits during the overnights leading up to the weekend.

There is a slim chance for some snowflakes on the back side of the system as it rotates through Wednesday night into early Thursday, but it looks to just be a few light flurries. Mainly, just another round of cloud cover moving back in for the next couple of days.