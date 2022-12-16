Highs today, and through the first half of the weekend, remain on the chilly side, mainly in the 30s. However, we should see some sunshine during this period, with more cloud cover today, and mostly sunny skies by tomorrow.

Winds will remain on the breezy side through Saturday, though. So our wind chills will be much colder than our air temperatures for the next couple of days. Today, at the warmest, it’ll be feeling like the low 20s this afternoon. We will most likely wake up to single digit wind chills tomorrow morning.

We do get, briefly, a tad bit warmer for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a light south wind. That should allow us to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s before much colder air arrives by next week.

We’re keeping an eye on a system for early next week which could bring passing snow showers for Monday. It’s too early to tell how much we could see, but as of right now, it appears that the snow should be pretty light in nature.

It is also worth briefly noting that a bigger push of cold air may move into the region at the end of our extended forecast. In the days leading up to Christmas, there are some indications of high temperatures that may only be in the single digits with wind chills as cold as -20° by next Thursday. There also appears to be another quick chance for some light snow into early Thursday.