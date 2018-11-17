Chilly and breezy Saturday

Cloud cover returns to northeast Kansas today, ending a nice sunny streak over the area. This is all thanks to our next system making its way near. A cold front pushes through throughout the day today, so highs for most of the area have trouble breaking out of the 30s. With higher winds out of the north, 15-25 mph, wind chills sit in the 20s today. The lack of sunshine will make it feel every bit of the 20s as well. Moving into the evening, a chance for some light snow makes its way into the area. Our northern counties could see some flurries this late afternoon/early evening, but the best chance for snow exists for the late evening into the overnight hours.The best chance for any accumulation is for our northern counties. Our central counties could see a light dusting tonight. Our southern counties likely see minimal snowfall and the least amount of accumulation.

The cold front drops overnight lows back into the 20s for Sunday morning. While clouds break throughout the day, most places see highs sticking in the 30s. Winds also decrease considerably tomorrow and shift to come out of the southwest. Thanks to some friendly high pressure, cloud cover continues to break into Monday. That leads us to a mostly sunny set up throughout the week. Highs Sunday and Monday return near 50, and by Wednesday morning, lows warm back out of the 20s.

Good news for Turkey Day on Thursday. Sunny skies over the area see us back in the mid to upper 50s for some normal fall weather. Winds also remain light through this sunny stretch. On Friday, a few more clouds come back into the picture, but we look to stay in the 50s again. A chance for a couple rain showers also moves into the area Friday afternoon.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams