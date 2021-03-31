Chilly and breezy today, warming trend starts tomorrow

We’ll have mostly sunny skies today, but the cool temperatures continue with highs in the middle 50s.

Light wind in the morning may increase to 10-20mph from the northwest by afternoon.

The wind will subside again and temperatures fall into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. If you have any plants outside, bring them in or cover them up!

After the cooler weather, we slowly start to warm back up by the first few days of April. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the work week, and most likely through the first part of next week, as well.