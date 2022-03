Some widely scattered showers will be possible through today. Otherwise, we’ll be cloudy and chilly as our winds continue out of the north.

Wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph will be present through the day as our temperatures struggle to rebound into the lower 50s this afternoon.

Models are hinting at a quick chance for some snow Wednesday night into Thursday if enough moisture remains present. It won’t amount to much more than a dusting on grassy surfaces, and it will be in and out very quickly.