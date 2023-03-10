What We’re Tracking

Clouds and sun Friday

Another rain chance Saturday

Drying out early next week

Clouds have stuck around through the night with many starting off in the low to mid 30s. Winds are light 5-10 mph with some closer to 15 mph. This may make it feel a bit chillier outside with wind chills. Clouds should start to break apart later today.

We get a brief break from the rain chances to wrap up the week with partly cloudy skies, but another system looks to move in by the weekend. Expect slightly breezy conditions and highs into the upper 40s to near 50° this afternoon.

Light rain showers look move in during the morning on Saturday with off and on chances throughout the day. Highs will be chilly in the mid 40s, but should be warm enough to support mostly rain.

For the most part, it does appear like temperatures will hold rather steady, even through the first part of next week. Highs through Tuesday will stay in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, but the sunshine should return as well. By Wednesday, highs could be as warm as the mid 60s before our next chance for precipitation arrives for late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez