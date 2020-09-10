Chilly and rainy weather continues today

What We’re Tracking:

Rain tapers off from west to east today

Showers likely again tomorrow

Slowly warming up into weekend

A large area of rain is moving through this morning. It’ll keep moving north and east through the morning, eventually tapering off from west to east, coming to an end later this afternoon. We should get a little dry time through the evening, then another round of showers will move through early Friday morning.

Cloud cover will likely stick around through the entire day today, even after the showers have moved through. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s to near 60°.

By late Friday and into the weekend, we start to clear out a bit. Rain chances begin to taper off Friday evening, and highs will gradually climb back into the upper 60s on Friday and then into the 70s to near 80° for the weekend as we return to more normal levels for September.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

