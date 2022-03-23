Scattered showers look to remain possible through the day today, mainly in the eastern half of the area. A few snowflakes could mix in early Wednesday until we climb into the 40s, as well.

It’s going to feel pretty cold today, too, as our winds continue to be breezy out of the north and west. Wind gusts of upwards of 30-40 mph will be possible through the morning, still, but we’ll eventually see them tapering off through the night. Expect wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day.

Cool weather holds on for Thursday as cloudy skies hold steady and isolated showers rotate through. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s with northwest winds gusting to around 20 mph.