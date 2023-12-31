What We’re Tracking

Chilly weather for New Year’s

Dry pattern through midweek

Rain chances return by the end of the week

Cloud cover begins to dissipate in the evening hours. As the clock hits midnight, temperatures will be cold in the lower to middle 20s. To start off the new year, we still hold on to chilly temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The good news is the Sun will show itself all day New Year’s Day.

The week, and year, start off a bit chilly, but with sunshine and a returning southwest breeze, we should make it back up into the 40s pretty quick. Highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s will carry us straight through the end of the week and into the start of next weekend.

We are watching our next storm system that looks to move late Friday and into early Saturday. As of right now, most of our temperatures would support a rather chilly rain during this time, but some snowflakes may try to mix in, too. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with this system, so keep checking back for updates through the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard