What we’re tracking

Cool breezes through the night

Chilly again on Friday

Dry & warmer for the weekend

Overnight temperatures will drop back into the lower 20s with a northwest wind at 5-15mph. While the cloud cover will be hanging around through the night, there is also another quick chance of snow possible tonight or very early Friday morning that could give a few spots a dusting as another system pushes through the area.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s with wind gusts up 35mph. The northerly winds will keep temperatures even cooler before the nice weekend warmth arrives. Friday night should be the coldest air temperatures with the wind letting up. Lows will dip into the upper 10s for the early hours of Saturday.

The weekend clears out and temperatures rebound back into the upper 40s on Saturday and then into the 50s for Sunday. We’ll stay dry through the weekend, but we may see our next chance for rain by Tuesday. Temperatures will still be mild though, so it appears to be all rain for the next system.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller