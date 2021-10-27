Chilly breezes strengthen with more areas of rain

What We’re Tracking:

Strong wind arrives tonight

Showers slowly wrap up on Thursday

Continued cool through this weekend

Off and on showers move through tonight with wind increasing from the north at 15-25mph, gusting at times higher than 30mph. With areas of rain being most concentrated over the eastern half of the area, we will still look for mostly cloudy weather area-wide. Lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Expect high temperatures in the middle 50s for Thursday, but overall a windy day. North wind will range from 20-35mph with gusts exceeding 40mph at times. With areas of showers and temperatures struggling to the middle 50s, it will be a rather chilly day.

We clear out and temperatures warm back to the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday with a slight warm-up Saturday, into the middle 60s before yet another cold front moves in. After that front, Halloween looks very typical for this time of year. It’ll feature a dry forecast, with some clouds moving in late, for trick-or-treaters with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and evening temperatures in the upper 40s!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller