Chilly, but seasonal, temperatures through the end of the week

Temperatures today look to stay at a more seasonable level, in the mid 40s, behind a cold front that moved through last night. We’ll also see winds at 10-20 mph through much of the day before tapering off late this afternoon.

Temperatures should hover in the middle to upper 40s for tomorrow and Friday, too, but by Saturday we should rebound into the mid-upper, maybe close to 60°.

Our next decent shot at precipitation looks to hold off until the last half of the weekend as cooler air settles in again. As of right now it looks like it’ll be a very chilly rain.