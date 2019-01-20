Chilly Chiefs Sunday before warming up on MLK Day

Some of the cloud cover sticks around today, but we see more sun across the area. We start the morning off on the cold side, but by afternoon, we are back closer near freezing. More sunshine returns on Monday as we return to the 40s.

On Tuesday, we are still monitoring a chance for some wintery mix, mainly in the morning. Not much is expected out of this system. Moving through the work week, highs generally stay in the 30s.

Once we get to Friday, we get to talk about the next system impacting the area. This system looks to bring in some snow showers to the area. It will also drop temperatures off for yet another cold weekend ahead. We are looking at highs in the 20s and lows in the low teens near sear single digits.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams