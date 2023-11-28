The patchy freezing fog from early this morning will give way to sunny skies for the rest of the day. We should do a bit more melting today as highs make it into the lower to middle 40s area-wide. It’ll be a bit more breezy today, though, with wind gusts around 25 mph out of the south and west.

Mostly sunny weather is expected through the middle of the week. Temperatures look to moderate into the 40s and lower 50s for the last half of the week ahead before our next system arrives. That could bring us rain this time late Thursday and into Friday, primarily for the eastern and southeastern counties of the viewing area. If it lingers into early Friday morning, we can’t rule out a few snowflakes mixing in as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.

That system clears out in time for the weekend, and as winds shift back towards the south, we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. There looks to be a slight chance for a few showers Saturday, but other than that, the weekend loos pretty seasonal. Highs should make it up into the lower 50s.