Chilly day ahead for Monday

This evening, our system will begin to exit the area leaving us with partly cloudy skies and a chilly night. Overnight lows will take us down into the lower 40s. A light breeze will continue to move through from the north as well, taking over our southerly winds.

Monday looks to cool off into the upper 50s for highs with plenty of sunshine through the daytime and relatively light winds.

We’ll warm back up a bit for Tuesday ahead of our next system with upper 60s returning. Another cold front moves through by the middle of next week that could bring us another round of rain and cooler temperatures heading into the last few days of October. Expect upper 50s for Thursday and Friday with a slight warm-up Saturday.

With Halloween now just a week away models are showing some fairly favorable weather for that Sunday. Highs look to be in the lower 70s with sunshine – for now.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez