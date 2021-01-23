Chilly day for the Chiefs game before winter storm arrives

What We’re Tracking:

Rain/Drizzle chances tonight

Sunday am rain chances

Snow likely by Monday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county starting at midnight Monday until 6 PM.

There is a chance for drizzle and even freezing drizzle to develop late tonight as temperatures stay on the milder side thanks to the cloud cover only dropping into the middle 30s. Isolated showers are also possible past midnight.

Sunday looks to be similar to what we saw Saturday. Lots of cloud cover, few showers both snow and rain possible throughout the day, and highs in the lower to middle 40s. Rather calm before we turn our attention to our main storm system for the start of the workweek.

CHIEFS FORECAST: For those that may be heading out to Kansas City for the Chiefs game as they take on the bills, things look to remain *mostly on the calm side of things. There is a chance for a few showers during the game in the evening, but more widespread chances look to increase around midnight. Temperatures will be on the colder side though, with lower 40s expected at kick-off and upper 30s around the time the game wraps up. Make sure to plan accordingly before our storm system moves in, early Monday morning, so that you can make it back safely.

Overnight Sunday and early Monday morning our main storm system makes its way into northeastern Kansas. Depending on how strong the low gets, we could see a better chance for rain for the south and eastern counties and snow north as the low moves right across southern Kansas. That is a favorable path for snow for northern parts of the state. However, all forms of precipitation are expected, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

As for totals, there are a lot of factors that will play a key role as the slightest shift in the system will really change who will see what. Temperatures are also going to be a big part of this as well since all forms of precipitation are possible. Totals look to be heavier for our far northern counties with 8″-12″ possible for areas like Marysville and Concordia. For spots like Manhattan and Holton, 5″-8″ looks to be the case. A big cut-off starts to happen the further south and east you go. Up to 2″ is possible for Topeka.

We’ll have a brief break from precipitation chances Tuesday before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance for light snow and rain and some chilly weather for the middle part of the week with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s.

Depending on how fast we can get the snow to melt following these two storm systems will determine how quickly we warm up after. If things go as planned right now, we could be back in the lower 50s by next Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

