Winds will still be on the breezy side for the first half of the day today, but as we get deeper into the afternoon, they will start to relax a bit. That will give us a pretty cold morning and a chilly afternoon, though. Highs will only make it into the upper 30s and low 40s, but we’ll be feeling like the 20s and 30s.

Friday night will feature the coldest air temperatures of the next several days with the wind letting up and clear skies overhead. Lows will dip into the upper 10s for the early hours of Saturday.

The weekend clears out and temperatures rebound back into the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday, and then into the 50s, close to 60°, for some by Sunday. Winds may be just a little breezy on Saturday, but will only be about 5-10 mph on Sunday!