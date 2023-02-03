A cold front moved through yesterday, and today we’ll be stuck in the colder air for just a bit. We will be feeling like the 10s and 20s during the daytime with winds becoming south by the afternoon. High temperatures to close out the week will only be in the upper 30s.

By the time we get to Saturday, we should be able to climb into the 50s, and possibly even warmer by the start of next week. To get the warmer temperatures, though, it’s going to start getting windy. By Saturday, our southwest winds will pick up to around 10-20mph with stronger gusts around 30mph. Sunday, we’ll catch a break for a gorgeous end to the weekend, but by Monday wind gusts will return with highs climbing into the lowers 60s!

We remain dry for the majority of the next several days, but there are some indications that we could see a slim chance for rain or drizzle by Monday night or Tuesday morning. There appears to be a better chance for precipitation by midweek. Temperatures stay mild during this time, in the low to mid 50s during the day through Wednesday, and low to mid 30s during the nights.