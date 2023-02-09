Rain and snow came to an end early this morning, and by this afternoon, more clouds work their way in. As wind speeds increase from the northwest up to 35mph, the afternoon temperature will continue to feel cooler despite highs in the mid 40s.

There’s also another quick burst of snow possible very early Friday morning that could give us a dusting as another cold front moves through. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s with wind gusts up 35mph. The northerly winds will keep temperatures even cooler before the nice weekend warmth arrives.

The weekend clears out and temperatures rebound back into the 50s. We’ll stay dry through the weekend, but we may see our next chance for rain by Tuesday. Temperatures will still be mild though, so it appears to be all rain for the next system.