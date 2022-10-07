*FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties

*FROST ADVISORY* – Saturday Morning – Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties

We’re seeing temperatures drop behind yesterday evening’s cold front. Highs for today will struggle to reach the 60 degree mark with most of the viewing area seeing mid to upper 50s. A slight chance for a shower or two will be possible.

As skies clear out through the night Friday, there could be the potential for some frost development as temperatures dip into the middle 30s. Cover up any sensitive plants in your gardens, and bring in any potted plants by tonight!

The weekend will feature a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 60s Saturday and into the mid 70s Sunday.