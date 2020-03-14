Chilly end to the weekend, rainy week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy and drizzly evening

Chilly and cloudy tomorrow

More rain chances next week

We’ll see periods of drizzle continue through the evening hours before things finally begin to dry out, at least for a little bit. Tomorrow looks mainly dry, but cloudy and chilly. Highs will only make it into the mid 40s, which is about 10° below average.

More showers are expected to develop late tomorrow and linger through the first half of the day Monday. However, temperatures to start the week will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 50s.

We don’t get a lot of break in between rain chances, unfortunately, as an active pattern sets up. We’ll have another chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday, and again on Thursday where we could see some thunderstorms as well.

Highs should be in the 50s through Wednesday, before briefly climbing into the 60s Thursday. Things dry out and cool off for the end of the week and start of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



