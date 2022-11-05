What We’re Tracking:

Cooler evening ahead

Pleasant weekend

More rain next week

Mostly clear skies will take us into the end of our Saturday with breezy conditions remaining in the area. Temperatures will eventually cool down overnight into the lower 40s making for a bit of a chilly evening.

Sunday will remain pleasant and highs continuing in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. That trend looks to continue for Monday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. However, it does appear that our winds will pick back up out of the south during this time, too.

By Tuesday our rain chances start to return as we climb into the middle 70s and then start to cool back down by the end of the week. Follow up rain chances will be possible heading into late Wednesday and Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush