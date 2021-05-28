Chilly evening ahead with clouds slowly clearing out overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy and cool this evening

Clearing skies through tonight

Cooler holiday weekend

Partly cloudy skies are expected for the remainder of the day and through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop down to the middle 40s with a slight breeze out of the north. It will feel a lot cooler than it has lately so be sure to grab a light jacket for any evening plans!

Some good news however, is we are expecting mostly sunny skies to start the weekend, we’ll be able to warm up quickly to near 70° Saturday afternoon. Partly cloudy conditions will remain with relatively calm wind.

Unfortunately models have started to indicate some better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday but temperatures will at least stay near 70 degrees.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

