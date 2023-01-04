High temperatures for the middle of the week should stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Just enough of a west breeze sticks around to keep wind chills in the 10s in the morning and 30s in the afternoon.

By Friday, we should be on the mild side as temperatures return closer to 50°, but this warm-up is brief. Slightly cooler weather is expected for this weekend with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

There looks to be a quick system that may move through late Friday and into early Saturday. Precipitation looks possible for portions of the area, but the type will be dependent on the timing. We’re not expecting much in the way of impacts, though, as any precipitation should be light. Just be aware that there could be a rain/snow mix into the morning hours of Saturday.