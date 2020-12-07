Chilly nights and mild, sunny days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool nights

Even warmer weather ahead

Rain chance late in the week

Mostly clear and nearly calm tonight as temperatures once again take a bit of a dip. Lows will settle back into the upper 20s. Despite the chill in the air early, temperatures will recover back to the lower 60s with lots of sunshine on Tuesday.

Those light winds and sunny skies will carry us through at least Wednesday. Maybe a few clouds periodically, but the weather this week will be extremely pleasant. Highs will be in the lower 60s Tuesday and middle 60s Wednesday. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s through this time.

Of course, the nice stretch of weather will come to an end as our attention turns toward late week, when our next system begins to move through the region. Model guidance is starting to line up with the potential for precipitation Thursday night into Friday. With the path of the system looking to stay on a track that passes just northwest of us, that will keep us warm enough for just rain before turning colder toward the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com