Chilly, quiet weekend ahead

Clouds slowly break apart

Temperatures stay around average

Dry conditions remain for several days

Clouds may try and break apart even more so tonight as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 20s yet again before building back in early Saturday morning.

The weekend ahead will be colder with highs only in the upper 30s. Our temperatures will be very close to where they should be for early January, including our overnight lows around 20°. Stubborn cloud cover is also expected to remain through the weekend with peaks of sunshine definitely possible. However, as we approach late Sunday we will eventually see clearing skies.

By the time we start next week we should see a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. But the dry stretch of weather will carry us through, at least, mid week.

Heading into Wednesday and even Thursday afternoon, temperatures could surge well above average reaching the lower 50s in spots!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

