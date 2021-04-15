Chilly rain becomes likely on Friday, should clear out by the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing clouds today

Rain chances mainly on Friday

Cool, dry weekend

Cloud cover spreads in tonight with temperatures cool, but not as chilly as the last several nights. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 40s and a few rain showers arrive by early in the morning on Friday.

Widespread rain on Friday will keep temperatures stuck in the 40s through the day. Many areas will pick up between ¼” and ½” of rainfall on Friday before the showers taper off in the evening hours. Clouds will hang around into Saturday, but gradually drying out through the weekend.

Temperatures will climb late in the weekend and into Monday, when highs will be back in the 60s just before our next cold front sweeps through late Monday, turning it cooler again for Tuesday. This time, the showers Monday night or early Tuesday could be a mix of rain or snow briefly before we clear back out.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

