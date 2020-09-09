Chilly, rainy, & gloomy Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Gloomy and chilly day ahead

Rainy rest of the week

Slowly warming up into weekend

We’ll likely have off and on showers through the day and pockets of drizzle, and with our northerly breeze continuing around 10-15 mph, it’ll be a struggle to even make it into the middle 50s by this afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly steady through today and tonight with those clouds and showers and areas of drizzle. Overnight lows should be near 50°.

Showers linger through the first half of the day tomorrow before a little bit of dry time during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s to near 60°.

By Friday and into the weekend, we start to clear out a bit. Rain chances begin to taper off late Friday, and highs will gradually climb back into the upper 60s on Friday and then into the 70s for the weekend as we return to more normal levels for September.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com