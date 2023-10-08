What We’re Tracking

Cool morning

Warming back up

Next storm system arrives by Thursday

Winds are light this morning as temperatures are slightly warmer than this time yesterday. Still, a chilly start to the day with many in the 40s. We should hold on to clear skies and plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend as we warm things up.

In true Fall fashion, get ready for some temperature swings. Today looks absolutely beautiful with sunshine and upper 70s. Even some low 80s are possible. However, by the start of next week, temperatures will fall back into the 60s for highs very briefly only to rebound into the lower 80s by the middle of the week.

Then, we turn our eye toward our next storm system. That looks to move into the area Thursday. After reaching the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, we will significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s, if not even cooler!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez