What We’re Tracking

Clear and cold morning

Mainly dry for several more days

Gradually warming again next week

With our clear skies and light winds this morning many have seen temperatures drop well below average for this time of year. Temperatures to start out Friday are into the upper 20s and low 30s leaving a chilly start to the day.

Friday looks to be beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds should remain light through the day, as well. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s as cloud coverage gradually increases heading into the weekend.

Some models are trying to bring in an isolated shower or two Saturday. It’s possible but most should manage to stay dry as we just fight clouds for the start of the weekend. Overall we should stay pleasant for the next couple of days with near average highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with more sunshine Sunday.

Our quiet pattern sticks around and the next week will be dry with little to no rain chances expected throughout the week. In fact, we’re in for another relatively warm stretch of weather for this time of year. Temperatures through, at least, the first half of next week will warm to near 70°, again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez