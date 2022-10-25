What We’re Tracking:

Decreasing clouds

Cool, breezy Tuesday

More showers Thursday night

Many are starting off in the 40s this morning with a few in the 30s as cloud cover has started to clear out. A little bit of patchy fog is possible but mostly in low-lying areas.

We’ll try and warm things up this afternoon into the lower 60s which is slightly below average for this time of year. Winds will start to pick up from the Northwest at 15-20 mph.

Wednesday will start off chilly as we hold on to clear skies and light winds. Middle to upper 30s are possible before we try and warm up for the afternoon.

Our next system looks to arrive late Thursday bringing in a chance for some showers and storms. With that approaching system, cloud cover may increase as early as late Wednesday.

Rain doesn’t look to move in until the evening hours of Thursday with most of the daytime remaining dry. A few may linger into early Friday but highs will stay in the 60s into the weekend.

Mostly clear weather returns to the upcoming weekend as pleasantly cool fall weather sticks around for the next week at least.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez