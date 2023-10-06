What We’re Tracking

Cool Friday ahead

First frost possible Saturday

Warming back up

After our secondary push of colder air yesterday, we’re starting off chilly this morning with most in the 40s! Clouds are starting to filter in and there is a chance that we see a few showers move through early on.

We’ll struggle to make it into the middle 60s this afternoon as we clear out and see plenty of sunshine. Friday will likely feel pretty chilly as highs struggle to make it to 60° with a strong northwesterly wind gusting up to 35mph.

For Saturday, we may even see some of our first overnight lows in the upper 30s for this season! Folks that live in the northern half of the area may even see their first freeze with lows expected in the lower 30s. We’ll stay on the cooler side for Saturday as highs stay in the low to mid 60s before warming back up.

In true Fall fashion, get ready for some temperature swings. The end of the weekend looks absolutely beautiful with sunshine and low to mid 70s for Sunday. However, by the start of next week, we could already be back in the lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez