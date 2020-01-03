Chilly start to a sunny weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear and cold tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 20s, but a northwest wind at 10-15mph will add an extra chill to the air. Morning wind chills will be in the middle to upper 10s to start out the weekend, but dry weather will continue for a little while longer.

Lots of sunshine over the weekend with highs climbing only into the middle 40s on Saturday, but with a little less wind. Highs should rebound a bit on Sunday with most of the area near 50° by afternoon.

Early next week will likely stay dry, but another cold front is shaping up to move through the area on Monday, knocking temperatures down a bit for the early part of the week before we warm back toward Wednesday and Thursday. A more significant cool-down is likely to move in by next Friday.

