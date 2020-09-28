Chilly start to the morning tomorrow with pleasant afternoon temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy skies tonight

Brief warm up starts tomorrow

Another cold front late Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies this evening will eventually give way to a mostly clear night. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 40s this evening leading to a chilly start to your day tomorrow so make sure to take your jacket out the door.

The majority of the day tomorrow will be mostly sunny but a few clouds will likely make their way into the area towards the afternoon hours. As far as temperatures go, we will be seeing a quick warming trend the next couple of days with highs in the low 70s tomorrow and mid to upper 70s for Wednesday.

Another cold front moves through the area late on Wednesday and will cool us off a bit more for the second half of the week. Cooler and dry conditions are expected to persist as we head into the first few days of October. Lows may drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush.

