We’ll start off with cloudy skies this morning, giving way to some sunshine later on. It’ll still be a cooler day, with highs in the mid-upper 50s and a northerly breeze.

As skies become clear tonight, and winds back off a bit, we could see below freezing temperatures, to around 30°. A Freeze Watch is in effect for our northern and eastern counties tonight.

For most of this new week, temperatures start to gradually warm up with 50s to near 60° returning by Tuesday and even 70s by the middle of the week. Although we hold on to the warmer air, we see a more active weather pattern in store with multiple rain chances ahead that could start Tuesday and move through periodically part of each day this week. While mainly rain chances, a few storms are also possible as we head closer to the weekend.

And with the warmer temperatures, comes the stronger breezes, as well. In fact, all week looks breezy, but Friday into Saturday looks downright windy. As of now, it already looks like we could see wind gusts over 40mph both days as highs climb to near 80°.