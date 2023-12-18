Today will be noticeably cooler with highs only making it into the lower 40s with a breezy northwesterly wind. At least we’ll have sunny skies, though, but that wind will make it feel even colder through the day, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Tonight, we may be able to briefly dip into the middle 20s as our winds begin to shift around to the south. We could see wind gusts around 30mph through the day tomorrow, and that will really help to warm things up in the coming days. Tomorrow, highs will make it up to near 50°.

We’ll be in a rather quiet pattern until Thursday night when our next storm system rolls in. This will be another slow moving system, too, so we’ll have off and on rain chances straight through the weekend. It’s looking too warm for snow on Christmas Eve, and really, Santa may be feeling pretty toasty here in Northeast Kansas. Highs leading up to Christmas will be near 60° with lows in the 40s!