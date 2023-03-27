Clouds will be on the increase through the day, so enjoy the morning sunshine while we have it! Temperatures will struggle to warm up today with highs only making it to near 50° as winds remain out of the north. They shouldn’t be too breezy today, though.

There is a chance for some rain showers to move in late Monday evening and lingering into early Tuesday morning. As temperatures drop, it is possible to see a few snowflakes mixing in although it shouldn’t amount to much other than a quick dusting on grassy or elevated surfaces prior to daybreak.

Tuesday will feature a little more sunshine as our chilly temperatures continue, but by midweek we should see mid 60s return with breezy conditions. Things turn much more windy for Thursday and Friday with wind gusts around 40mph possible out of the south. That will allow our temperatures to surge into the mid 70s for the end of the week.

There is also a strong cold front that will be making it’s way through by late Friday, and could spark off some thunderstorms ahead of it Thursday and Friday afternoon. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-40° behind the front into the mid 30s Friday night, but a quick rebound is expected by the weekend.