What We’re Tracking:

Cold start to the day

Warmer by Sunday

Pleasant through next week

Very cold temperatures will dominate the first half of the day today with wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will warm up this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Breezy conditions out of the south will keep us feeling like the lower 30s all day though.

By Sunday, we’ll warm all the way into the low 60s, and we stay pleasant through most of next week, too! Winds will continue to pick up through the afternoon hours and relax at night. A few clouds may try and filter in by Monday.

We look to remain mostly dry for the next several days. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers Monday that will be hit or miss. If it does play out, it will be in the form of rain as we hold on to the warmer weather.

By Wednesday, highs may return to the 70s! So, local Spring Break plans shouldn’t be hampered by the weather, at least. More rain chances return Thursday and Friday as our upper air patterns shift into a more spring like formation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush