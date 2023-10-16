What We’re Tracking

Frosty start tomorrow

Warming up through the week

Few showers Wednesday night

Tonight will be another cold night as our winds relax and skies remain clear. We’ll likely see patchy frost to start tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30s, so take care to move any sensitive plants inside or cover them up!

We begin to gradually warm-up as winds switch to the south. So, even after the cold start tomorrow morning, we rebound in the afternoon into the lower 70s with lots of sunshine.

We see highs in the middle 70s by Wednesday and that is when we see our next rain chance. It is a low chance, but a few showers could move through along a weak cold front. Winds get breezy again behind it on Thursday with gusts around 30mph possible out of the northwest.

By the end of the work week and the start of the weekend, temperatures will be in the lower 70s with clear skies. Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller