What We’re Tracking:

Chilly through the middle of the week

Warmer by Friday

Blast of Arctic air this weekend

Even though the wind lets up a bit overnight, we will still be dealing with cold wind chills. The sky will start to clear out a bit and just enough wind will combine with temperatures in the 10s to give us morning wind chills in the single digits for Thursday.

Overall, Thursday looks to be much the same with breezy conditions and a few passing clouds. Highs will struggle back into the middle 30s. The main difference, however, is our wind will change from the north to the south for the evening. This will allow for warmer weather to move into the region for Friday and Saturday.

A strong, Arctic cold front is going to bring a big blast of cold weather by Saturday night into Sunday. There may be some light wintry precipitation associated with that by the overnight hours on Saturday primarily. However, once our temperatures drop below freezing Saturday night, they won’t climb above that freezing mark for some time. It appears that a bitterly cold stretch of weather will take hold for the end of the month and even lasting past the first week of February.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller