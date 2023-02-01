What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy overnight

Warmer by this weekend

Slight chance for rain by early next week

Partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower 20s. A southwesterly breeze will help our temperatures stay milder overnight into Thursday. Despite some passing clouds, it should clear by morning.

Warmer weather heads our way for the weekend. Highs for Thursday should make it into the middle 40s, but there will be a little setback on Friday with another front moving through.

Highs to close out the week will only be in the upper 30s. By the time we get to Saturday, we should be able to climb into the 50s, possibly even warmer by the start of next week.

To get the warmer temperatures, though, it’s going to start getting windy. By Saturday, our southwest winds will pick up to around 10-20mph with stronger gusts around 30mph. Sunday, we’ll catch a break, but by Monday wind gusts will return and pick up a little to around 35mph with highs climbing into the upper 50s to near 60°!

We remain dry for the majority of the next seven days, but there are some indications that we could see our next storm system by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller