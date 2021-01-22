Chilly temperatures today before several chances for precipitation arrive

Today looks to be chilly and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s and northeast winds at 5-10mph.

The first system passes north of us on Saturday, a few spots could see a few rain or snow showers briefly, especially in our north and western counties.

A second system brings some scattered rain showers to the area on Sunday.

However, the main system looks to be heading through on Monday, and we could see a better chance for rain for the south and eastern counties and snow north as the low moves right across southern Kansas.

Through the weekend we can expect cold nights with temperatures falling into upper 20s and low 30s. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s with Sunday being slightly warmer.