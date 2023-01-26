What We’re Tracking:

Chilly tonight

Warmer by Friday

Blast of Arctic air this weekend

Later this evening, our winds will turn out of the south and become fairly breezy with gusts around 20-25 mph that will last through the day Saturday. This will allow for warmer weather to move into the region for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Highs Friday should make it into the upper 40s.

We may be a few degrees cooler Saturday afternoon as a strong, Arctic cold front is going to bring a big blast of cold weather to the area. There may be some light wintry precipitation associated with that by the overnight hours on Saturday primarily. Temperatures drop into the teens by Sunday morning with a strong northerly wind gusting as high as 35 mph continuing through the day Sunday, too. That will keep us feeling like the single digits for the end of the weekend.

The cold weather sticks around for a good chunk of next week, too, and there may be some periods of time with sub-zero wind chills, especially Sunday into Monday. Our next chance for precipitation looks to move in around Tuesday at this point.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller