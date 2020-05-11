Chilly temperatures with increasing shower chances through early Tuesday

It was mostly dry and relatively nice over the weekend. Saturday had the passing clouds that we discussed last week and Sunday was just a tad breezy and slightly cooler than many might like for mid-May.

Temperatures have been below normal for many days, and that trend certainly continues through Tuesday before warmer air arrives.

Monday begins with a partly to mainly cloudy sky. It will be a chilly day with numbers in the lower to middle 50s. Sprinkles or brief, light showers can be expected as the day progresses. Light rain will likely overtake areas to the far west and south.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 50-55

Wind: W/NW 6-12

Showers move across the region overnight and end early tomorrow morning. Clouds will linger and cool temperatures will be almost 20 degrees below average. We need to appreciate the short period of dry weather because it looks really rainy and stormy Wednesday through Saturday. Areal flooding and wet basements may become more common by the weekend.

Temperatures should finally warm into the 70s beginning Wednesday and dew points will go above 60. This will make it feel more humid and the atmosphere will become more unstable, so some thunderstorms may become strong or severe from time to time.

After getting soaked over these next 5-6 days. The upcoming weekend will still have high storm chances Saturday, but showers should be gone after Sunday morning. It will be critical to get up to a week of dry weather after that to avoid problems with flooded crops and high rivers. Hopefully it won’t already too late by then.

It looks like a wet week with rain or storm chances every day…

